Oscars 2019: Rishi Kapoor congratulates Kapoor & Sons makeup artist Greg Cannom on his win for Vice

Los Angeles: Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor congratulated makeup artist Greg Cannom for winning an Oscar at the 91st Academy Awards.

Cannom and his team won the award for their amazing hairstyling and makeup for Vice. It was his talented team behind the transformation of Christian Bale into former Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Following the announcement, Rishi took to his Twitter handle to congratulate Cannom. Rishi has previously worked with Cannom in Kapoor & Sons. Cannom was behind the transformation of the veteran actor in the film.

Congratulations Greg Cannom for your fourth Oscar for the film Vice. You did Kapoor& Sons with me. Bravo! pic.twitter.com/R0f5y1a8Ue — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2019

The 66-year-old actor then shared the his look from the film and revealed that the transformation took five hours daily.

This was the transformation which took 5 hours daily. “Kapoor&Sons”. Cheers Greg Cannom from all of us. You are a genius! pic.twitter.com/IFXsOLHdb0 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2019

Neetu also shared the same pictures on her Instagram account and wrote, “Congratulations Greg cannom for your 4rth Oscar #kapoornsons.

Directed by Adam McKay, the Dick Cheney biopic ‘Vice’ won the best makeup and hairstyling award.

This was Cannom's 10th nomination and fourth Oscar win. He previously took home Oscars for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Mrs. Doubtfire and Dracula, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

In 2005, Cannom had received a Technical Achievement Award from the Academy for development of a specially modified silicone material used in makeup.

Updated Date: Feb 26, 2019 10:49:41 IST