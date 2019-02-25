You are here:

Oscars 2019: Lady Gaga channels Hollywood glamour on red carpet; Billy Porter arrives in tuxedo gown

FP Staff

Feb 25, 2019 10:25:56 IST

The 91st Academy Awards witnessed the biggest actors from Hollywood arrive at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 24 February to attend for the first time ever, a host-less award show, in the history of the Oscars.

Among the attendees was Lady Gaga, nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her film, A Star Is Born, rocking a black Alexander McQueen at the red carpet.

Olivia Colman, nominated for her portrayal of Queen Anne in The Favourite, also graced the red carpet in an olive Prada along with co-star Emma Stone, who has been nominated for Best Supporting Role for her performance as Abigail Masham in the film.

The colour pink dominated the red carpet this year with several actresses sporting gowns in shades of pink including the multiple Grammy-winner Kacey Musgraves, who wore a Giambattista Valli tulle gown.

Also donning Valentino in pink was Gemma Chan, critically acclaimed for her performance in the 2018 film, Crazy Rich Asians.

Pose star Billy Porter arrived at the red carpet of the 91st Academy Awards in a Christian Siriano tuxedo gown with white ruffled sleeves, a black bow tie and a ball skirt.

Nominated for Best Supporting Role for her performance as Sharon Rivers in If Beale Street Could Talk, Regina King arrived at the Oscars wearing a white Oscar de la Renta.

Rami Malek, nominated for his portrayal of Queen's Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody and Lucy Boynton, who played Mercury's longtime partner Mary Austin were also present at the Oscars.

Glenn Close, who arrived at the Oscars in a shimmery gold gown, was nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Wife.

Also present at the Oscars were Black Panther star Michael Jordan, whose brought his mother to the red carpet, and A Star is Born actor Bradley Cooper.

