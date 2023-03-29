The Academy Award filmmaker Oliver Stone’s new documentary Nuclear Now, which explores the controversial ways of tackling climate change, is set to hit the screens in the USA.

According to Deadline, distributor Abramorama said that New York, Los Angeles and ‘select markets’ will be able to see the documentary in theatres from 28 April, while it will open in the rest of the US and Canada on May 1.

Talking about the documentary, the filmmaker told the website, “This is, in my mind, the greatest story of our time, discussing humanity’s arc from poverty to prosperity and its mastery of science to overcome the modern demand for more and more energy. I am thrilled that Richard Abramowitz and the teams at Abramorama, Mediawan, ROCO, Giant, Think-Film Impact Production and Participant have come on board to help share this important message with audiences across the country and around the world..”

He added, “Long regarded as dangerous in popular culture, nuclear power is in fact hundreds of times safer than fossil fuels and accidents are extremely rare.”

Oliver’s producing partner Fernando Sulichin of New Element Media has bankrolled the project along with Maximilien Arvelaiz and Rob Wilson. Jeff Skoll, Zachary Bogue, Agata Woloszczuk, Roksana Ciurysek-Gedir, Philippe Delmas, Lawrence M. Kopeikin and Eric Hamburg serve as executive producers.

CEO David Linde said, “Nuclear Now provides a pathway for audiences to have the conversation about how world powers can contribute to finding different solutions to the existential crisis of climate change. We are grateful to the filmmakers and the teams at Abramorama, and Mediawan, and looking forward to partnering again with Think-Film Impact Production to create an impact campaign that will further engage audiences with these questions.”

