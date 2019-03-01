Oscar winner Mahershala Ali to join cast of Marc Munden's directorial, sci-Fi film Sovereign

Two time Academy award winner Mahershala Ali is joining the science-fiction movie Sovereign.

The announcement comes days after the actor bagged his career's second Oscar in Best Supporting Actor category for racial drama Green Book. Ali won the same honor two years ago for Moonlight as a drug dealer.

According to Variety, Marc Munden will direct the project from a screenplay by A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. An original draft was written by Greg Weidman and Geoff Tock, with revisions by Jack Thorne.

Bankrolled by EntertainmentOne, it will be produced along with 21 Laps Entertainment’s Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen. The trio recently produced the Netflix’s Stranger Things, as well as the sci-fi movie Arrival.

"We have long loved this project and have been patiently waiting until we found the right leading actor, which we no doubt have found in the incredibly talented Mahershala Ali," said Nick Meyer, eOne's President of Film, in a release. “The cast is clearly shaping up well and is backed by a creative team with a proven track record and the ability to tell a story that will resonate with audiences around the world." he further added in the statement.

One of Ali's last release was another sci-fi Alita: Battle Angel. He also voice starred in the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Mar 01, 2019 13:09:56 IST