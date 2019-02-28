Green Book, winner of Best Picture at Oscars 2019, to re-release in India on 1 March

Directed by Peter Farrelly, Green Book is based on a true story of friendship and relationship between a working class Italian, American bouncer who becomes the driver of an African-American classical pianist on a tour of venues through the American South in the 1960s. Following its Oscar win, Reliance Entertainment is set to re-release the film in India on 1 March.

Noted film business analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news through his official Twitter handle.

Winner of 3 #AcademyAwards... Reliance Entertainment brings #GreenBook back in theatres on 1 March 2019. pic.twitter.com/pt2hmLiLM9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 28, 2019

Green Book swept the 91st Academy Awards with Oscars in the major categories of Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Screenplay.

The film is not a biopic but is inspired by the true story about the friendship between Dr Donald Shirley, an erudite African, American pianist and his white chauffeur Tony Lip. Green Book features Viggo Mortensen essaying the role of Lip and Mahershala Ali as Dr Shirley.

"This is a perfect film for audiences around the world because it's about people who are different and who are able to discover their similarities and teach each other things about their differences. They're able to accept each other. These men come from very, very different worlds and they become allies," Ali said in a statement quoted by Press Trust of India.

Green Book had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2018.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2019 14:20:23 IST