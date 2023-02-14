SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been scripting history domestically and globally by breaking box office records and winning several international awards. After winning prestigious awards at the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Awards for its blockbuster song ‘Naatu Naatu‘, the film has now joined the Oscars race after being nominated in the Best Original Song category at this year’s Academy Awards. Ahead of the award ceremony, the annual Academy luncheon was held on Monday, 13 February 2023 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles where all the Oscar nominees gathered to spend a great evening celebrating each other’s work. Among nearly 200 guests at the luncheon were spotted music composer MM Keeravani along with lyricist Chandrabose as they represented Rajamouli’s RRR.

Pictures of the same were also shared by the film’s official Twitter handle. A picture shows Keeravaani and Chandrabose posing for the camera.

In another picture shared by Chandrabose on his Twitter handle, the duo can be seen happily posing with American director Steven Spielberg. “With the master steven spielberg,” he wrote with folding hands and heart emojis.

Meanwhile speaking about being nominated for an Oscar, the duo also shared their reactions and said, “Oh my God. This is something. And this is going to be everything.”

In the meantime, the Academy luncheon also saw some other nominees from India including Shaunak Sen, Guneet Monga, and Kartiki Gonsalves. There were nearly 200 guests at the event who later posed for the traditional class photo.

The 95th Academy Awards is all set to take place on 12 March 2023 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

About RRR

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is set in the pre-independence era and revolves around the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). Besides the lead actors, the film also features actors Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris among others in prominent roles.

