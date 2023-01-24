Santiago Mitre’s Argentina 1985 is a poignant film, and its popularity is only likely to see a meteoric rise as it’s expected to be one of the biggest surprises at this year’s Oscars. This is a gripping courtroom drama is a sharp shortlisted for the Oscars this year is that rare cinematic piece of work that does justice to a genre mostly reduced to theatrics and OTT treatment.

What’s it about?

Reflecting the true events that unfolded once upon a time in the pages of history, this drama is about the events surrounding the 1985 Trial of the Juntas, which prosecuted the ringleaders of Argentina’s last civil-military dictatorship (1976–1983), and centers on the titanic work of a group of non-lawyers ages 20 to 27 led by prosecutors Julio César Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo against those responsible for the most bloody dictatorship in the history of Argentina.

What was the Trial of the Juntas?

The term is used for the judicial trial of the de facto military government that ruled Argentina during the dictatorship of the National Reorganization Process. The film is an attempt to reflect the true meaning of justice and the slogan ‘Never Again’

Why it works?

We don’t have too many courtroom dramas that rely on subtle and subdued nuances while dealing with a theme this intense and volatile. Ricardo Darin and Peter Lanzani are remarkable in their respective roles and shine throughout. The cinematography by Javier Julia sucks you into the world of Argentina in 1985, and especially the piling tension inside a claustrophobic courtroom. This is that rare film that delivers a punch right to your gut without theatrical buffoonery or trigger warning.

