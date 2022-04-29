FLEE, an Oscar-Nominated animated docudrama film is now available on Zee’s OTT platform ZEE5.

The film FLEE is based on the true experience of Amin Nawabi, a Danish academic exile. Amin opens out about his traumatic history as an Afghan child refugee, which is largely told through animation. It's a powerful, yet heartbreaking portrayal of migrants' struggle during warfare. The Afghan refugee docudrama is a cinematic memoir that speaks out about the dangers that migrants confront all over the world. Riz Ahmed, a well-known British-Pakistani actor and rapper, lends his voice to the English version of this 90-minute animated documentary.

FLEE, directed by Danish filmmaker Jonas Poher Rasmussen, made history by receiving three Oscar nominations for Best Documentary Feature, Best Animated Feature Film, and Best International Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards. The documentary has also received accolades from the Annie Awards, British Independent Film Awards, Gold Derby Awards, and the Sundance Film Festival, to name a few.

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Director of ‘FLEE’ said, “FLEE is a universal story. It is, of course, about the physical fight going from Afghanistan to Denmark, but it’s even more so about a person looking for a place in the world where he can be who he is, with everything that that entails. Being a refugee is not an identity, it is something that happens to a person but does not define them. FLEE is ultimately about the true meaning of home, something everyone can relate to. Now through our partnership and being available on ZEE5 it will be able to reach a larger set of audiences.”

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “At ZEE5, we are building a platform that empowers storytellers to tell stories which matter and FLEE is one such global yet relatable story which must be told, and which must reach a wider audience. After making its mark at the 94th Academy Awards by bagging 3 nominations, FLEE will be available for the Indian audience on ZEE5 and we are sure that this moving story will leave its mark on the viewers”.

Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer, Special Projects, ZEE5, said, “I am driven by the most untold and freshest stories with perspectives we haven’t seen before. FLEE is one such film. The film gives voice to the millions who suffer because of political chaos. The central character unveils the feeling of otherness, void, and trauma that migrants go through. I feel it is a creatively bold and gripping story about humankind. As a part of Zee Special Projects, we are delighted to share this story with a larger audience.’

Watch trailer here:

