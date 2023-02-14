Orlando Bloom on Carnival Row 2: 'The transition from season one to season two was quite challenging'

Orlando Bloom is one of those actors who manage to fit into every role, whether it’s Legolas in The Lord of the Rings or Will Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The 46-year-old actor is now gearing up for the second and final season of his fantasy crime drama Carnival Row. Ahead of the show’s release, Orlando Bloom, in a chat with WION, talked about his upcoming series and the experience of working on Carnival Row. The actor plays the role of Rycroft Philostrate in the show, a human-fae hybrid and one of the main characters.

In the interview Bloom said that one of the best things about Carnival Row was that the markers could address problems that were plaguing real-life. He also talked about how the fantasy drama’s shooting in Prague was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, which ultimately turned out to be a “blessing in disguise”.

Bloom also confessed that the transition from the first to the second season of the series was “quite challenging” because the cast and crew had shot a lot of the content for the show when the pandemic struck. “However, I also think it gave us the opportunity to breathe and look at what we were trying to land. So in some ways, it was a blessing in disguise”, the Troy actor added.

Talking about the characters featured in Carnival Row, Bloom likened them to real life, saying “show me a family and I’ll show you a history. There are skeletons in every closet, and that’s one of the things we get to explore on the show”.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor also said that he would love to visit India someday in the future.

On the work front, Orlando Bloom has David Michôd’s Wizards! and Sean Ellis’ The Cut in his kitty. He is also set to feature in Red Right Hand and Gran Turismo.

Coming back to Carnival Row, the show also stars Cara Delevingne, David Gyasi, Simon McBurney, Tamzin Merchant, Karla Crome and Jamie Harris in pivotal roles. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 17 February.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.