Orange is the New Black season 7 trailer shows Piper Chapman adjusting to life after prison

Netflix released the trailer of the seventh and final season of Orange is the New Black on 26 June (Wednesday). The prison dramedy has been created by Jenji Kohan, who also serves as the executive producer.

Taylor Schilling as Piper Chapman in Orange is the New Black season 7 trailer. YouTube

Most of the trailer shows Piper (Taylor Schilling) adjusting to her newfound freedom. "I recently got out of federal prison and I'm trying to get back on my feet. Now, this is my life," she can be heard saying in the voice-over as she gets on with her day-to-day office duties and goes through a drug test. Piper is also seen dealing with some rude questions, owing to her past criminal record. One sequence shows her at an archery range, where a woman asks her, "You're allowed to hold a weapon, right?"

The trailer also teases the return of Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Gloria (Selenis Leyva), Suzanne (Uzo Aduba), Nickee (Natasha Lyonne), Alex (Laura Prepon) and Daya (Dasha Polanco). Laverne Cox's Sophie also makes a cameo.

The show is among Netflix's most-watched original shows since its premiere in 2013. Orange is the New Black has received twelve Emmy nominations for its first season and is also the first to receive both drama and comedy Emmy recognition.

Orange Is The New Black, is based on Piper Kerman's memoir 'Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison'. The story begins following Piper (Taylor Schilling), an upper middle-class, 30-year-old white woman imprisoned at minimum security Litchfield Penitentiary in upstate New York because she transported drug money ten years earlier. Immediately upon entering the facility, she starts meeting people from every walk of life. Piper quickly learns that the rules are different inside, and she'll have to toughen up if she wants to survive.

Netflix will premiere all 13 episodes on 26 July.

Watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 15:53:25 IST