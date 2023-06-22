The cinematic genius of Hollywood, Christopher Nolan, who delivered masterpieces like Memento, The Dark Knight trilogy, Dunkirk, Inception, Tenet, Interstellar and others, is currently gearing up for the release of his ambitious project Oppenheimer, which is based on the life of renowned theoretical physicist Robert J Oppenheimer.

While the fans are excited for this biggie, Nolan revealed the shocking reaction of the audience, who watched the early screening of the Cillian Murphy starrer.

“Some people leave the movie absolutely devastated. They can’t speak. I mean, there’s an element of fear that’s there in the history and there in the underpinnings. But the love of the characters, the love of the relationships, is as strong as I’ve ever done,” the filmmaker told Wired Magazine.

He added, “It is an intense experience because it’s an intense story. I showed it to a filmmaker recently who said it’s kind of a horror movie. I don’t disagree.” Revealing how this project is a special one for him, Christopher quoted, “Oppenheimer’s story is all impossible questions. Impossible ethical dilemmas, paradoxes. There are no easy answers in his story. There are just difficult questions, and that’s what makes the story so compelling.”

“I think we were able to find a lot of things to be optimistic about in the film, genuinely, but there’s this sort of overriding bigger question that hangs over it. It felt essential that there be questions at the end that you leave rattling in people’s brains, and prompting discussion,” he concluded.

Also starring Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek and others in prominent roles, Oppenheimer is set to hit the screens on 21 July.

