Ophelia trailer: Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts feature in Clair McCarthy's retelling of Shakespeare's Hamlet

William Shakespeare's classic tragedy Hamlet has been reimagined in Ophelia, director Clair McCarthy's upcoming film. The trailer was unveiled on Tuesday.

Starring Daisy Ridley as the eponymous heroine, Ophelia narrates the events of the play from her the perspective of Ophelia. It is set in the 14th century.

Ridley's Ophelia is Queen Gertrude’s (played by Naomi Watts) most trusted lady-in-waiting. However, trouble brews within the castle walls when Prince Hamlet (George MacKay) and Ophelia fall in love. Her stay ultimately stirs up conflict in the castle, which propels Gertrude to question Ophelia's allegiance.

The upcoming film also stars Tom Felton, Clive Owen and Sebastian De Souza.

Ridley rose to international prominence for playing the lead role of Rey in the Star Wars trilogy. She has also appeared in the mystery film Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and lent her voice to the animated film Peter Rabbit in 2018. She will next be seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Chaos Waking, alongside Tom Holland and Mads Mikkelsen.

On the other hand, Naomi Watts will lead the Game of Thrones prequel series tentatively titled The Long Night, also starring Miranda Richardson, Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp and Toby Regbo

Ophelia is set to release on 28 June. Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 14:34:36 IST

