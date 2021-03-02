Operation Varsity Blues trailer: Netflix documentary tackles 2019 US college admissions scandal

Netflix's Operation Varsity Blues shows a dramatized look at the infamous college admissions scandal, that also lead to the arrests of actors Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.

Netflix has dropped the trailer of the documentary Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal, taking a dive into the investigation of the 2019 college admission bribery scandal, that lead to over 50 high-profile arrests, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.

According to Netflix as quoted by Deadline, "Operation Varsity Blues offers a rare glimpse into the enigmatic figure behind a scheme that exposed the lengths wealthy families would go to for admission into elite colleges and angered a nation already grappling with the effects of widespread inequality."

The conspiracy to guarantee admission to elite institutions was arranged and designed by a man named Rick Singer, who will be dramatized by Matthew Modine in the film. Directed by Chris Smith, the docu offers an "innovative combination of interviews and narrative recreations of the FBI’s wiretapped conversations between Singer and his clients."

Other main cast includes Josh Stamberg (Bill McGlashan), Wallace Langham (Gordon Caplan), and David Starzyk (Bruce Isackson).

The docu might not focus on infamous stars Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman reports Bustle. However, the trailer shows a brief appearance of the A-listers.

Check out the trailer here

Go inside Operation Varsity Blues – a.k.a the College Admissions Scandal — with this innovative documentary that combines interviews and narrative recreations of the FBI’s wiretapped conversations between Rick Singer and his clients. pic.twitter.com/JzjqMEByQN — Netflix (@netflix) March 1, 2021

The viewers might also want to brace themselves as it comes from the creator of the much-loved film Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened. He also has reunited with Jon Karmen for this documentary after Fyre.

The documentary will begin streaming on Netflix on 17 March.