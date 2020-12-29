Lori Loughlin released from prison after serving two months in college admissions scam

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were among the highest-profile defendants charged for paying bribes to get their kids into college.

Following two-months of prison sentence due to her involvement in the college admission scam, actress Lori Loughlin was finally released on Monday. Prison spokesperson Sally Swarts confirmed the news, revealed CNN.

Loughlin, who is best known for her role in the American sitcom Full House had pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in May, admitting to paying the scheme's mastermind $500,000 to get her two daughters into the University of Southern California.

As per a statement released by the US Attorney's office in Boston, Loughlin had agreed that during her two-month sentence, she will not seek an early release from prison on COVID-19 related grounds. The actor was screened and tested for COVID-19 and placed in quarantine for 14 days, under the Bureau of Prisons' coronavirus protocols.

At the time of her sentencing, the low-security prison in Northern California housed 874 inmates and had shown tow positive coronavirus cases among them.

Meanwhile, Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli had recently spoken about the college admission scandal that landed her parents in prison during an appearance of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith. The 21-year-old spoke about how the scandal was an eye-opening experience for her and she realised she was a 'poster child of white privilege.'