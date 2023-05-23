Yami Gautam Dhar is currently thriving in her career and her success trajectory is really something one must pay attention to. The star is enjoying good glorious days with all her films being lauded by both critics and the audience. Her last four releases A Thursday, Dasvi (both 2022), Lost and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga have earned rave reviews and the audience is still praising for the same. In fact, the last project has been one of the most successful titles for the OTT platform it released on.

With so much good fortune coming for the actress, certainly luck wasn’t the only factor that has played. Its also her choice of work that she chooses for herself. In an recent interview with a leading publication, while talking about the success that she has seen, she says “It feels good to see how far you have come and how far you still have to go”.

When asked about, if she has found her foot in the show bizz, she says “I don’t really know what that finding a footing means. I will always feel like that person who has to hustle her way with every film. Infact, today I have back-to-back successful films, but I cannot afford to go wrong many times, as it’d restrict the kind of choices I get. Only my work is my spokesperson”.

The actress is currently in the best phase of her career and has a success rate that very few can boast of – As a consistently great performer, Yami Gautam Dhar has had four consecutive hits ‘A Thursday’, ‘Dasvi’, ‘Lost’, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ and also has an exciting slate of upcoming films including ‘OMG 2’ and ‘Dhoom Dhaam’.

