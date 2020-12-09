Onir announces sequel to his LGBTQ film I Am; Sanjay Suri will co-produce
Titled We Are, the film will chronicle four LGBTQ-themed stories from different corners of the South Asian subcontinent.
Filmmaker Onir on Wednesday announced he is set to helm LGBTQ-themed feature We Are, a sequel to his National Award-winning 2011 anthology, I Am.
Indian-Canadian producer Shant Joshi is backing the film via Canada-based Fae Pictures along with Onir and actor-producer Sanjay Suri of Anticlock Films.
We Are comprises four LGBTQ-themed stories from different corners of the South Asian subcontinent.
The film, co-written by Onir and Fawzia Mirza, is aiming to go on floors next year.
Check out the announcement here
Thank you @lizshackleton1 for this .Looking forward to the sequel to our film I AM - WE ARE in partnership with @FaePictures . Excited to collaborate with @thefawz as Co writer .We will be shooting this film in 2021 as a celebration of queer lives in the subcontinent .@sanjaysuri https://t.co/1dZpFmTATD
— অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर (@IamOnir) December 9, 2020
I Am, which also consisted four shorts, featured an ensemble cast of Suri, Juhi Chawla, Manisha Koirala, Rahul Bose, Nandita Das, Arjun Mathur, among others.
On their official Twitter page, Fae Pictures said We Are, backed in association with Baby Daal Productions, will chronicle stories from Kashmir, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru about "navigating queer love in all its forms".
Onir last helmed the 2018 romantic-drama Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
