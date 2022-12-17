When it comes to films with the best movie dialogues and action, one has to place Allu Arjun’s Pushpa right up on the list for its iconic dialogues and breathtaking visuals and action sequences.

Whether it was ‘Main jhukega nahi’, ‘Pushpa naam sunkar flower samjhi kya? … fire hai mein’, or ‘ Maal milega toh Pushpa nahi milega, Pushpa mileage toh maal nahi milega’ , ‘Yeh khoon hi mera brand hai’, the dialogues were golden, flamboyant and lent a whole new layer to Pushpa’s character. These dialogues travelled far and wide, with people mouthing them in casual conversation, making it their caller tune and most of all breaking the internet and taking the social media world by storm.

Pushpa, the biggest and most successful film introduced audiences to a new world, capturing visuals in a raw and authentic manner, on a larger-than-life canvas that was an exceptional theatrical experience for audiences.

When it came to action sequences, whether it was Pushpa unloading sandalwood into the river, fighting for Srivalli’s honour, his fight to save Jagga Reddy in the forest or the edge-of-the-seat climax scene, every frame was immaculate; every punch made an impact and had you rooting for Pushpa.

As the country celebrates ‘Pushpa Day’ today, we can’t wait for the second installment of the film. Allu Arjun reprises his role in Pushpa: The Rule with the makers guaranteeing double the high-octane action and even more hard-hitting dialogues that are sure to become iconic.

