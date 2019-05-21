One Day trailer: Anupam Kher plays a retired judge in upcoming thriller, also starring Esha Gupta

The makers of One Day released the film's trailer on 21 May. Directed by Ashok Nanda, the film is produced by Ketan Patel and Swati Singh via Cinema Friday International.

The trailer introduces Anupam Kher as a retired judge, who seems to take law into his hands and serve justice. The film also stars Esha Gupta as a police officer resorting to extreme measures when it comes to solving a crime. Kumud Mishra also teams up with her to track down a notorious criminal.

Kher was last seen in The Accidental Prime Minister as Manmohan Singh. He is currently a part of NBC's medical drama New Amsterdam as Dr Vijay Kapoor.

Speaking at the trailer launch of One Day, Kher said he will continue giving his all to films and retirement is nowhere in sight, reports Press Trust of India. The 64-year-old actor said one has to be excited about work to be able to continue for long.

"You have to be excited about your work. The day you carry the burden of 'veteran', 'legend', 'thespian' (it wouldn't work). You're given these titles to signal it's time to retire. But I won't retire from work even in the next 50 years," the actor told reporters.

One Day will release on 14 June.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: May 21, 2019 15:52:36 IST

