Anupam Kher shares poster of his upcoming film One Day; thriller to release in summer 2019

After portraying the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in his last film, The Accidental Prime Minister, Anupam Kher is gearing up for his next release One Day.

Kher took to social media and shared the poster of his upcoming release, titled One Day, which has the tagline, "Every Crime Reveals A Story". The poster shows the actor in a somber monochromatic tone, donning a black coat.

Presenting the teaser poster of my next film #OneDay directed by Ashok Nanda. नौकरी से रिटायर हुआ हूँ, ज़िंदगी से नहीं।Hope you like it!!! 🙏😎#EveryCrimeRevealsAStory pic.twitter.com/nAx1gbZyRY — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 28, 2019

नौकरी से रिटायर हुआ हूँ, ज़िंदगी से नहीं... Anupam Kher... First look poster of #OneDay... Directed by Ashok Nanda... Summer 2019 release... #EveryCrimeRevealsAStory pic.twitter.com/FtcqRRcyrw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 28, 2019

Directed by Ashok Nanda, the film is produced by Ketan Patel and Swati Singh. The film is a thriller and is set for a summer release.

Earlier this year, Anupam Kher also confirmed penning down his autobiography that will hit stands by the end of 2019. The autobiography will delve into every aspect of his life, including his rise to stardom from humble beginnings, his film career spanning 36 years as well as shed light on the lesser known side of his personal life.

Updated Date: Mar 01, 2019 11:33:06 IST