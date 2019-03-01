You are here:

Anupam Kher shares poster of his upcoming film One Day; thriller to release in summer 2019

FP Staff

Mar 01, 2019 11:33:06 IST

After portraying the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in his last film, The Accidental Prime Minister, Anupam Kher is gearing up for his next release One Day.

Kher took to social media and shared the poster of his upcoming release, titled One Day, which has the tagline, "Every Crime Reveals A Story". The poster shows the actor in a somber monochromatic tone, donning a black coat.

Directed by Ashok Nanda, the film is produced by Ketan Patel and Swati Singh. The film is a thriller and is set for a summer release.

Earlier this year, Anupam Kher also confirmed penning down his autobiography that will hit stands by the end of 2019. The autobiography will delve into every aspect of his life, including his rise to stardom from humble beginnings, his film career spanning 36 years as well as shed light on the lesser known side of his personal life.

Updated Date: Mar 01, 2019 11:33:06 IST

tags: Anupam Kher , biopic , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Manmohan Singh , One Day , The Accidental Prime Minister

also see

Anupam Kher confirms his autobiography will hit stands in 2019; book to delve into every aspect of actor's life

Anupam Kher confirms his autobiography will hit stands in 2019; book to delve into every aspect of actor's life

Kapil Sharma on Pulwama terror attack: Like every Indian, I am hurt and angry with this cowardly act

Kapil Sharma on Pulwama terror attack: Like every Indian, I am hurt and angry with this cowardly act

Rajkumar Barjatya passes away: Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, Anupam Kher pay tribute to veteran producer

Rajkumar Barjatya passes away: Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, Anupam Kher pay tribute to veteran producer