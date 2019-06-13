One Day: Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta's thriller postponed, will now release on 28 June

The release date of Anupam Kher and Esha Gupta's One Day: Justice Delivered has been postponed by two weeks. The film, which was earlier scheduled to be released on 14 June will now hit cinema houses on 28 June, a statement issued by the makers read.

One Day: Justice Delivered is produced by Ketan Patel and Swati Singh. The film is directed by Ashok Nanda.

"We feel it's the best week to release the film and especially going by the response to the trailer, I'm sure the audience is eagerly waiting to see the film," Singh said.

New release date... #OneDay will now release on 28 June 2019... Stars Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma and Murli Sharma... Directed by Ashok Nanda. pic.twitter.com/Z4ssBBy6pj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 12, 2019

The film revolves around a Special Crime Branch officer who investigates the serial disappearance of high-profile individuals in a state capital. Gupta and Kher play the role of a Crime Branch officer and high court judge, respectively.

"Esha will be seen in a never-seen-before role and Anupam Kher will be probably seen in a very intense performance, similar to the one he had delivered 35 years ago in Saransh," director Nanda said.

The film also features Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma, Deepshikha and Murali Sharma.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2019 10:17:30 IST

