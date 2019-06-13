You are here:

One Day: Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta's thriller postponed, will now release on 28 June

Press Trust of India

Jun 13, 2019 10:17:30 IST

The release date of Anupam Kher and Esha Gupta's One Day: Justice Delivered has been postponed by two weeks. The film, which was earlier scheduled to be released on 14 June will now hit cinema houses on 28 June, a statement issued by the makers read.

One Day: Justice Delivered is produced by Ketan Patel and Swati Singh. The film is directed by Ashok Nanda.

"We feel it's the best week to release the film and especially going by the response to the trailer, I'm sure the audience is eagerly waiting to see the film," Singh said.

The film revolves around a Special Crime Branch officer who investigates the serial disappearance of high-profile individuals in a state capital. Gupta and Kher play the role of a Crime Branch officer and high court judge, respectively.

"Esha will be seen in a never-seen-before role and Anupam Kher will be probably seen in a very intense performance, similar to the one he had delivered 35 years ago in Saransh," director Nanda said.

The film also features Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma, Deepshikha and Murali Sharma.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2019 10:17:30 IST

tags: Anupam Kher , Ashok Nanda , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Esha Gupta , One Day: Justice Delivered , Shareworthy , Zarina Wahab

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

After Amitabh Bachchan, Adnan Sami's Twitter account hacked; profile picture changed to Imran Khan's

After Amitabh Bachchan, Adnan Sami's Twitter account hacked; profile picture changed to Imran Khan's

Veteran actress Tanuja hospitalised for abdominal pain; Kajol visits mother to check on her health

Veteran actress Tanuja hospitalised for abdominal pain; Kajol visits mother to check on her health

Sushmita Sen made Instagram debut after illness, says she wanted people to know about her life

Sushmita Sen made Instagram debut after illness, says she wanted people to know about her life