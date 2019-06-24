You are here:

One Day: Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta's crime thriller gets new release date, will now open on 5 July

The release date of Anupam Kher and Esha Gupta's upcoming thriller One Day has been postponed by yet another week, after it was deferred to 28 June from its initial release date on 14 June. The film will now open on 5 July.

Helmed by Ashok Nanda, the film is produced by Ketan Patel and Swati Singh.

New release date... #OneDay will now release on 5 July 2019... Stars Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma and Murli Sharma... Directed by Ashok Nanda. pic.twitter.com/HXgiNVeUWU — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2019

The film revolves around a Special Crime Branch officer who investigates the serial disappearance of high-profile individuals. Gupta and Kher play the role of a Crime Branch officer and high court judge respectively.

"Esha will be seen in a never-seen-before role and Anupam Kher will be probably seen in a very intense performance, similar to the one he had delivered 35 years ago in Saransh," director Nanda said, as quoted by an earlier report.

The film also features Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma, Deepshikha and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

