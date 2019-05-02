One Day: Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta's film to release on 14 June, reveals new poster of crime thriller
One Day makers announced the release of the crime thriller on Thursday. Featuring Anupam Kher, One Day will release on 14 June. An Ashok Nanda directorial, the film will also feature Esha Gupta and Kumud Mishra.
Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta and Kumud Mishra... #OneDay to release on 14 June 2019... Directed by Ashok Nanda... First look poster: pic.twitter.com/h9OVtWN1qf
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 2, 2019
Produced by Ketan Patel and Swati Singh, the narrative of the film is likely to revolve around a retired man who tries solving a crime to get justice. The makers have earlier launched a cryptic teaser of the film, which depicted Kher as a ruminative and quiet man.
“Monday, Tuesday या Wednesday... इनकी पहचान सिर्फ़ तारीख़ों से होती है। लेकिन जिस दिन न्याय मिलता है, वो दिन कहलाता है.... ONE DAY.” Presenting the #FirstLook of my forthcoming film #OneDay directed by #AshokNanda. 🙏😎 #JusticeDilivered #AThriller pic.twitter.com/c5Il48eeU2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 15, 2019
Meanwhile, earlier this year, Anupam Kher also confirmed penning down his autobiography that will hit stands by the end of 2019. The autobiography will delve into every aspect of his life, including his rise to stardom from humble beginnings, his film career spanning 36 years as well as shed light on the lesser known side of his personal life.
Updated Date: May 02, 2019 15:14:54 IST
