One Cut Two Cut trailer: This comedy adventure will stream on Amazon Prime Video on 3 February, 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories.

The trailer of One Cut Two Cut, the latest presentation of the late Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions has been released. Starring Danish Sait in the lead role, the satirical comedy revolves around an art and crafts teacher Gopi, whose first day at work becomes a task of saving the school which has been taken hostage by four radical social media activists.

Cast:

Directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudatha Talwar under PRK banner, the film also stars Prakash Belawadi, Samyukta Hornad, Vineeth ‘Beep’ Kumar, and Sampath Maitreya, in pivotal roles.

Watch trailer here:

Release date:

Here what Danish Sait said…

“After French Biryani and Humble Politician Nograj, this is my third collaboration with Amazon Prime Video and I am really excited to extend my character sketch Gopi to a full-fledged film,” said Danish Sait.

“This film also marks my second collaboration with PRK Productions and I have also worked with Vamsidhar in the past, so working with them again was like a homecoming for me. Gopi as a character has received much love and appreciation from the audience and in this film, the viewers will see him landing into a hostage situation and taking on social media activists, in his own quirky and innocent style, Gopi deals with the situation while also addressing some pressing issues. I am sure the audience will have a good laugh and will also have something to think about,” he added.