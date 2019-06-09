Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: After Polanski's wife, Bruce Lee's daughter criticises Tarantino for not consulting her

Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee has expressed disappointment over director Quentin Tarantino not consulting her before Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. Mike Moh, who played the legendary martial artist in the film, features in a fighting scene with Brad Pitt's Cliff Booth in the first trailer.

In an interview with Deadline, Shannon revealed that she was "not included in any kind of way" before using Bruce Lee in the movie. "If they contacted me, I could be completely unreasonable and a pain in the ass and make all kinds of ridiculous demands — but they don’t know that I’m not going to do that. ...when I know that he reached out to other people but did not reach out to me, there’s a level of annoyance," she said. She is the manager of her father's estate.

Also read: Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie on Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Earlier, Roman Polanski's wife and French actor Emmanuelle Seigner called out Tarantino for using the embattled director in his latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, without his permission.

"I am just saying that it doesn't bother them (in Hollywood) to make a film which takes Roman and his tragic story while at the same time they have made him a pariah. And all without consulting him of course," she wrote in French on Instagram, as translated by Yahoo!

According to IndieWire, Tarantino met with Sharon Tate's sister Debra Tate to discuss her reservations against incorporating Sharon’s murder into the movie.

The film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino and Dakota Fanning, received rave reviews at its world premiere in Cannes Film Festival in May. It will open worldwide on 26 July.

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2019 12:55:31 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.