Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: Roman Polanski's wife criticises Tarantino for not consulting with the filmmaker

Los Angeles: Emmanuelle Seigner, French actor and Roman Polanski's wife, has called out Quentin Tarantino for using the embattled director for his latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood without his permission.

The film explores how the Golden Age of the film industry came to an end with the murder of a pregnant Sharon Tate, Polanski's second wife at the hands of the Manson Family cult in 1969.

Polish actor Rafal Zawierucha stars as Polanski and Margot Robbie as Tate in the film.

Tarantino confirmed he did not consult with Polanski before making the movie, which is slated to be released on 26 July.

Seigner took to Instagram on Friday to slam the director.

She said she was not criticising the values of the film but only the decision to use Polanksi's presence in it at a time where Hollywood continues to reject the director for being charged with rape in the 1970s.

Seigner pointed out the movie will make money for Tarantino and a major Hollywood studio (Sony Pictures) with help from Polanski's image despite the fact that the director is an outcast today.

"I am just saying that it doesn't bother them (in Hollywood) to make a film which takes Roman and his tragic story while at the same time they have made him a pariah. And all without consulting him of course," she wrote in French, as translated by Yahoo!



The film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, received rave reviews at its world premiere in Cannes Film Festival last week.

Last month, Polanski sued the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to get back his membership. In 2018, he was booted out of the Academy, along with comic Bill Cosby, as a result of the organisation's Standards of Conduct enacted post the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal.

Polanski has admitted to having sex with a 13-year-old girl after plying her with champagne and pills in 1978 at actor Jack Nicholson's house.

He fled the US to avoid jail and continues to be a fugitive in the country.

Updated Date: May 27, 2019 08:42:10 IST

