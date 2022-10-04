A boy with brown hair and a brown beard used to stalk the hostels of National School of Drama. He was fair-skinned, so many mistook him for an American. The illusion was shattered when he opened his mouth to speak, because English wasn’t a language he was comfortable in. He was also perpetually in need of money. On the way from the hostel to the NSD campus, there used to be a fruitseller’s stall. The boy took a longer roundabout way to reach the campus because he wanted to avoid the fruitseller, who owed him money. It was this want of money that brought him close to one of his most intimate friends at drama school.

He once borrowed some money from a stout Delhi boy with eyes full of dreams. He was in need, so the Delhi boy gave him whatever he had, a sum of eighty rupees. The loan was not returned on time, and the stout boy reached his house to teach him a lesson, armed with a bullworker (a home-workout device that anyone who grew up in the 70s or 80s would recognise). The boy with brown hair sheepishly handed over sixty rupees. Satish Kaushik set his bullworker down. He realised this boy, Anupam Kher, had his heart in the right place. They became fast friends, and they have remained so for almost five decades, but Anupam still owes Satish the balance twenty rupees.

Anupam Kher had been rewarded with a white suit for his work on a staging of Bertolt Brecht’s The Three Penny Opera. Every time they needed to score a meal at a wedding or a party, Satish used to make Anupam sport the suit and a pair of fancy goggles and gate-crash those parties. This was Mister Bertolt Brecht from Germany, he introduced a bumbling Anupam Kher, and added, he had never seen an Indian wedding before. The hosts were only too glad to have a European in their midst. As they gorged on the food, Anupam took care to restrict his responses to monosyllables, ensuring that his lack of English won’t blow their cover.

During their days at NSD, Satish, Anupam and gang would also sometimes put together mock posters of films. Wages of Fear, for instance, became Darr ki Tankha. The poster had a “directed by” credit for Satish Kaushik, and “starring” Anupam Kher, both of which came true many moons later. But all of this tomfoolery aside, the young men were eagerly learning the craft of acting. Anupam Kher had always been deeply passionate about acting, especially cinema acting. He had observed great actors from close quarters and despite working in a plethora of plays, it was films he wanted to be in. But once he graduated from the institute, instead of jumping headlong into the chaos that was the Hindi film industry, he chose to teach acting for a while. Teaching, after all, has been proven to strengthen one’s own learning and understanding of a skill.

Once he did, however, take the plunge, Anupam had to endure the proverbial “struggle” for over three years. He’d barge into producers’ offices with photographs, or ‘run into’ them at parties. He’d pursue his destiny relentlessly. When on one occasion he found an opportunity to talk to Sohanlal Kanwar, the veteran film diector asked him to meet. Those days the most common writing instrument was the fountain pen. Ink often spilled from the pen, and it was normal for people to wipe it on their hair. On the day of the meeting, Anupam had been writing something and was unmindfully rubbing the pen on his balding head. By the time he left for the meeting, it had started to rain heavily and he was drenched. When Anupam reached Sohanlal Kanwar’s office, he was wet and his head had turned blue. Sohanlal and writer Ram Kelkar were there in the room. Anupam didn’t have a proper portfolio, so he showed them some pictures of his plays. Ram and Sohanlal kept commenting on the photos with a lot of excitement. Anupam was filled with hope. This was his chance. He would now leave this room with an offer. But then Sohanlal turned to him and asked, you look really good, but who’s this young man standing behind you? They had been checking out pictures of a young Anang Desai and raving about how he looked. Anupam was beset with envy. How could they be talking about another actor when he was right there in front of them? He told them that unfortunately, this actor they were talking about had died the previous month.

One of the earliest roles that Anupam had been cast for could very well have been his debut, if it had made it to the final cut. He was recruited for a bumbling comedy named Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. The role that Kher was slated to play was named ‘Disco Killer’, a colourful but buffoonish assassin whom Ashok (Satish Kaushik) hires to kill the photographer duo, played by Ravi Baswani and Naseeruddin Shah. A ten-minute extended scene was shot in the Disco Killer’s lair exploring his methods (in addition to quoting his price, he doesn’t forget to mention that he also offers festival discounts!). But since the film was becoming too long, the scene, and Kher’s role, had to be discarded at the editing table. He was also cast for Muzaffar Ali’s film Aagaman (1982), which was about the exploitation of sugarcane planters. But the film came and went, without leaving so much as a trace. It was then that Anupam Kher happened to meet Mahesh Bhatt who remarked that he had heard a lot about him, and that he was a good actor. “You’ve heard wrong,” Anupam snapped back, “I am a brilliant actor”. Mahesh immediately cast him for the lead in Saaransh (1984), where Anupam left no doubt that he was, in fact, a brilliant actor.

Amborish is a National Film Award winning writer, biographer and film historian.

