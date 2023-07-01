1st July is celebrated as CA Day and to make this day special, Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service, today announced their upcoming web series ‘Half CA’. The show stars Ahsaas Channa, Prit Kamani, Gyanendra Tripathi, Anmol Kajani, and Rohan Joshi in significant roles. Created by The Viral Fever, Half CA brings to life the multi-faceted day to day life of students aspiring to become Chartered Accountants.

The series represents the experiences of CA aspirants, narrated through the lens of Archi and her friends. It touches upon multiple aspects from preparations till the finals, and throws light onto the fact as to why this is one of the toughest professions in the world.

“Stories of aspiration hold a special place in our lives. Half CA is a story of effort, grit and seamlessly ties the make-or-break drill of CA examinations in an entertaining manner. Created by The Viral Fever, this show will appeal not only to CA aspirants, but a wide range of audiences across India. We are elated to present this high-octane drama to our audiences on Amazon miniTV for free”, said Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV.

Commenting on her part in Half CA, Ahsaas Channa said, “I am really excited for Half CA as it delves into multiple aspects of the educational world which were untouched and my character unfolds different layers of a teenager trying to climb up the ladder in this competitive world. This is a riveting coming-of-age narrative that will strike a chord with everyone who is preparing for CA or any other competitive exam. Each of us has been a student at some point in our lives, and this series is full of moments that will transport our viewers back to those days.”

Half CA will release soon exclusively on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon Shopping app and on Fire TV, for free.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.