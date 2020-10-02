On the Rocks review round-up: Bill Murray, Rashida Jones' Sofia Coppola comedy is a 'lovely, elegant, funny film'

On the Rocks, which is scheduled to release on Apple TV Plus on 23 October, is 'a portrait of New York at its finest.'

Written and directed by Sofia Coppola, On the Rocks is a bittersweet comedy that features Bill Murray, Rashida Jones, and Marlon Wayans in key roles. The Apple Original Film stars Jones as a young mother and wife, who becomes suspicious of her husband (Wayans). In order to clear her doubts, she joins forces with her father (Murray), to tail her husband.

Though the film is scheduled to release on Apple TV Plus on 23 October, it recently had a theatrical release in the US.

Here's is a review round-up of On the Rocks

BBC: "He (Murray) is the shining centre of On the Rocks, Coppola’s lovely, elegant, funny little film with a throwaway plot...Despite that intrigue, On the Rocks is practically a distillation of Coppola’s Lost in Translation style. Each scene is compact and feels lived in, without any urgent narrative drive. That elegant surface makes it seem like a trifle, but there are layers beneath."

The Wall Street Journal: "The father-daughter relationship is often witty, a seduction that never ends, and sometimes exquisitely poignant, but both roles are burdened by a script that falls into a disquisition on the larger subject of men and women."

Vulture: "On the Rocks isn’t a great movie, but it’s one overflowing with feelings that it tries to squash into something tidier. Among them are fear of forever being scarred by a father who up and left, anger at how easily he still indulges his impulses while she’s trapped behaving sensibly, and a broader resentment at how aging can differ for men and women."

Empire: "On The Rocks is also a portrait of New York at its finest — the streets humming with musicality and shimmering in the frame, as Murray releases the throttle on his classic car. In truth, it’s arguably a New York that doesn’t exist anymore, and as such, there’s something almost melancholic about the city that Coppola renders with such tenderness and affection."