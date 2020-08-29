Sofia Coppola, Bill Murray's On The Rocks to have its world premiere at New York Film Festival
On The Rocks, which marks Sofia Coppola's reunion with her Lost in Translation star Bill Murray, will be screened in the Spotlight section of the NYFF.
Filmmaker Sofia Coppola's On The Rocks will have its world premiere at the 58th New York Film Festival.
The film, which marks Coppola's reunion with her Lost in Translation star Bill Murray, will be screened in the Spotlight section of the festival.
Announcing the Spotlight section of the 58th #NYFF, showcasing new films from Pedro Almodóvar, Sofia Coppola, David Dufresne, Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortés, Spike Lee, and Orson Welles! Explore: https://t.co/CH0W6SgWzs pic.twitter.com/7TiT44SE5E
— New York Film Festival (@TheNYFF) August 27, 2020
Sofia Coppola returns with ON THE ROCKS, a lighthearted but poignantly personal comedy about aging, marriage, and the tenuous bond between parents and grown children, set in a finely observed Manhattan dream world. pic.twitter.com/IfvM66RGw5
— New York Film Festival (@TheNYFF) August 27, 2020
The new section is NYFF’s showcase of sneak previews, gala events, screenings with live elements, and other special evenings, the festival organisers said in a statement.
Other features to be present in the segment include David Byrne’s American Utopia, Spike Lee’s filmed version of the exuberant Broadway musical; and The Human Voice, Pedro Almodovar’s first English-language film, adapted from a Jean Cocteau play and starring Tilda Swinton.
On The Rocks, which also features Rashida Jones, is about a young mother Laura, who teams up with her rich, playboy father Felix to investigate her husband (Marlon Wayans) whom she suspects of having an affair.
The film, produced by A24, also stars Jessica Henwick, Jenny Slate and Barbara Bain. It will debut on Apple TV+ in October.
The 2020 New York Film Festival will be held from 17 September to 11 October.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
