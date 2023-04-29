On the auspicious occasion of Maa Sita Navmi, team Adipurush pay special tribute to one of the most reverred woman in the Indian History – an epitome of dedication, selflessness, bravery and purity by unveiling an enchanting motion poster of Janaki starring Kriti Sanon along with the audio teaser of melodious ‘Ram Siya Ram.’

Kriti Sanon as Janaki represents purity,divinity and courage as Raghav’s consort. The melodious tune of Ram Siya Ram perfectly encapsulate the spirit of Janaki’s unwavering devotion towards Raghav and is sure to transport the audience to a world of spirituality and devotion.

Their rendition, this soulful melody of ‘Ram Siya Ram’ is sung and composed Sachet-Parampara.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles and will be releasing globally on 16th June 2023.

