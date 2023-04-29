On the occasion of Maa Sita Navmi, Kriti Sanon unveils her two enchanting posters as Sita from Adipurush
On the auspicious occasion of Maa Sita Navmi, team Adipurush pay special tribute to one of the most reverred woman in the Indian History – an epitome of dedication, selflessness, bravery and purity by unveiling an enchanting motion poster of Janaki starring Kriti Sanon along with the audio teaser of melodious ‘Ram Siya Ram.’
अमर है नाम, जय सिया राम।🙏
The eternal chant, Jai Siya Ram. 🙏
అమరం, అఖిలం
ఈ నామం,
సీతారాముల ప్రియనామం🙏
அழியா நின் நாமம்
ஜெய் சீதாராம்🙏
ಅಮರ ನಿಮ್ಮ ನಾಮ
ಜೈ ಸೀತಾ ರಾಮ🙏
എന്നേക്കും ശാശ്വതമാണ്
ജയ് സീതാ റാം🙏
Jai Siya Ram pic.twitter.com/qq4VPUXJMU
— Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) April 29, 2023
Kriti Sanon as Janaki represents purity,divinity and courage as Raghav’s consort. The melodious tune of Ram Siya Ram perfectly encapsulate the spirit of Janaki’s unwavering devotion towards Raghav and is sure to transport the audience to a world of spirituality and devotion.
#Janaki ♥️🙏🏻
Jai Siya Ram
जय सिया राम
జై సీతారాం
ஜெய் சீதா ராம்
ಜೈ ಸೀತಾ ರಾಮ್
ജയ് സീതാ റാം#Adipurush #SitaNavmi #Prabhas @omraut #SaifAliKhan @mesunnysingh #BhushanKumar pic.twitter.com/PZ5cMly4tE
— Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) April 29, 2023
Their rendition, this soulful melody of ‘Ram Siya Ram’ is sung and composed Sachet-Parampara.
Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles and will be releasing globally on 16th June 2023.
