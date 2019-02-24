On Sridevi's death anniversary, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal pay tribute to actress: 'Never seen an artiste like her'

Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi's passed away on the night of 24 February, 2018 in Dubai due to accidental drowning. Her sudden death came as a shock to her millions of fans, family, as well as her colleagues in the Indian film industry.

Many known figures of Bollywood, remembered the actress, who had an illustrious career spanning over four decades, on her first death anniversary.

Recounting her time spent with Sridevi, Raveena Tandon told Firstpost, "You know there is a very long answer because I did three wonderful films with her and she was a friend of mine, very dear to me. This is not something that I can express in one line."

"Sridevi ji was from Andhra Pradesh and even I'm from the same place. So, whenever we met she used to be very loving and caring. I remember once she came to meet me on sets and that was our first interaction. I was petrified with the fact that Sridevi is coming just to meet me. She came to ask me, how I imitated Micheal Jackson and how could I mimic him exactly. That was her way to express gratitude," revealed Johnny Lever, who has acted alongside the actress in films like Judaai and Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja.

Neena Gupta, recently seen in Badhaai Ho said, "I know her from Sadma days then Mr India happened. She had a great career, and now also after English Vinglish and Mom, it was like she had made a great comeback but her death is a loss to the industry."

Manoj Bajpayee also expressed condolences, "The country will always remember and appreciate her contribution, may God bless her soul peace."

Sridevi has been an idol for the younger batch of actors, who have seen her on screen through their childhood and youth.

Calling her "an icon that has never been", Swara Bhaskar said, "She was the original superstar she was the 'Female' at a time where the industry was so dominated by men and she became the first superstar not only in Bollywood but across industries, in the south industry she was a superstar as well she's truly special and there is a void that can never be filled."

Taapsee Pannu also has memories of watching Sridevi in films from Mr India to Chaalbaaz. "I will always remember the one name which is irreplaceable. I don't think there will be anyone who can fill that space."

"She was a phenomenal actress. I've learned a lot from her. When I used it to watch her films, I used to be amazed at her performances. When you perform, you get to know how much effort went behind acting. But when it comes to Sridevi, how easily she performed or danced. But she also worked very hard to gain such success. Her demise was an actual shock to the country and we will miss her," said Shreyas Talpade.

Sara Ali Khan described her as the epitome of grace and beauty. She shared her admiration for the late actress: "I don't think we have ever seen a versatile artiste like her. It's a bittersweet thing to say but I don't think we might never see such actress again and I'm a die-hard Sridevi fan."

Vicky Kaushal, too, remembered the actress saying: She's always there in our prayer I think we all are her fans for life it's a big loss for the industry and its a big loss for the nation and we all will keep getting inspired by her

With inputs from Simran Singh.

Updated Date: Feb 24, 2019 14:58:48 IST