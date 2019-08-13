You are here:

On Sridevi's 56th birth anniversary, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, daughter Janhvi pen heartfelt post for actress

13 August marks the 56th birth anniversary of legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi. Jahnvi Kapoor, Sridevi's elder daughter, took to Twitter to wish the late actress on her birthday. Anil Kapoor, Sridevi's brother-in-law, who has also worked with the screen icon on blockbusters such as Mr India, Lamhe, Laadla, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja and Judaai.

Check out Jahnvi and Anil Kapoor's posts here

Today is a bittersweet day as we celebrate you on what would have been your 56th Birthday…We feel the sadness of your loss deeply, but remembering your smile and the joy you brought to all our lives unites us in your memory...We miss you everyday #Sridevi! pic.twitter.com/O8XwPUQGy4 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 13, 2019

Producer Boney Kapoor also wished his late wife on social media

Happy Birthday Jaan, missing you every minute of my life , keep on guiding us , you will remain with us till eternity. #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/pGPhgbmcBN — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 13, 2019

Singer Anup Jalota, Yash Raj Films, Dharma Productions posted touching birthday messages on Twitter

Remembering the most influential Bollywood actress ever, #Sridevi Ji. May the angels of heaven sing you the most melodies wishes today. pic.twitter.com/vd588fX6ko — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) August 13, 2019

An epitome of grace & beauty, remembering the legendary actress #Sridevi on her birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/OWRC7pep1Y — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) August 13, 2019

Remembering the glorious lady of Bollywood, who stunned everyone with her beauty, grace & acting - #Sridevi. pic.twitter.com/RhSM3FDgsL — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) August 13, 2019

Sridevi's Twitter account posted a status, thanking everyone for remembering her on her birthday.

Thank you all for your love in remembering her today with so much love and affection. #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/rBz3usnw7S — SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) August 13, 2019

On 24 February 2018, Sridevi was found dead in her guest room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, in Dubai. The official coroner's report showed that she had accidentally drowned in the bathtub, with unconsciousness cited as a contributing factor. She was conferred the Best Actress National Award posthumously for her role in her last film, Mom.

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2019 12:51:07 IST