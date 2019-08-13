You are here:

On Sridevi's 56th birth anniversary, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, daughter Janhvi pen heartfelt post for actress

FP Staff

Aug 13, 2019 12:51:07 IST

13 August marks the 56th birth anniversary of legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi. Jahnvi Kapoor, Sridevi's elder daughter, took to Twitter to wish the late actress on her birthday. Anil Kapoor, Sridevi's brother-in-law, who has also worked with the screen icon on blockbusters such as Mr India, Lamhe, Laadla, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja and Judaai. 

Happy birthday Mumma, I love you

Producer Boney Kapoor also wished his late wife on social media

Singer Anup Jalota, Yash Raj Films, Dharma Productions posted touching birthday messages on Twitter

Sridevi's Twitter account posted a status, thanking everyone for remembering her on her birthday.

On 24 February 2018, Sridevi was found dead in her guest room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, in Dubai. The official coroner's report showed that she had accidentally drowned in the bathtub, with unconsciousness cited as a contributing factor. She was conferred the Best Actress National Award posthumously for her role in her last film, Mom.

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2019 12:51:07 IST

