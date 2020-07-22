On singer Armaan Malik's 25th birthday, a playlist of his most memorable tracks

Armaan Malik debuted as a playback singer at the age of 18 with Salman Khan's Jai Ho

Singer Armaan Malik, who has lent his voice to many popular compositions, turned 25 today. Armaan started his music career as a contestant on reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. His first big break was at the age of 18 for Salman Khan's film Jai Ho.

Armaan is the recipient of Filmfare's RD Burman New Music Talent Award and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award. He has sung songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati and Malayalam. Armaan recently released two English language singles 'Control' and 'next 2 me'. He also collaborated with Tulsi Kumar for a Hindi single 'Zara Thehro'.

Malik shared a picture of his birthday celebrations

Never thought I’d be having my birthday in lockdown, I had big plans for turning 25 and thought things would ease out by July but of course we all know how that went 🙄 Nevertheless, extremely grateful to be with my loved ones today and for all the love I get from you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Z8CCmxOHi2 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) July 22, 2020

Billboard had previously reported that Armaan has been signed by American label Arista Records. The record company's talent roster also includes former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson.

On the singer's 25th birthday, here are some of his most memorable tracks.

'Theher Jaa' from October (2018)



Abhishek Arora has composed this track with lyrics by Abhiruchi Chand. 'Theher Jaa' has been picturised on Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu.

'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon' (2015)



Armaan sang the song, composed by his brother Amaal. Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta feature in this soft, romantic ballad, which has clocked over 20 crore views on YouTube.

'Main Hoon Hero Tera' from Hero (2015)



'Main Hoon Hero Tera' has two versions, one crooned by Salman Khan and another by Armaan. His brother Amaal created the tune for this soulful and passionate track, penned by Kumaar. Armaan delivers the emotions of the lyrics gently, but deftly.

'Mujhko Barsaat Bana Lo' from Junooniyat (2016)



The song, which opens with a saxophone solo, has Armaan's voice soar over the backing tune. Pulkit Samrat lip-syncs 'Muhjko Barsaat Banaa Lo' written by Rashmi Virag.

'Kyun Rabba' from Badla (2019)



The poignant track from Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's Badla, has been written by Kumar and composed by Amaal.