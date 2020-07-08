Armaan Malik collaborates with Tulsi Kumar in new Hindi single Zara Thehro

The music video of 'Zara Thehro' features Armaan Malik alongside actor Mehreen Pirzada.

Singers Armaan Malik and Tulsi Kumar teamed up for a new Hindi single 'Zara Thehro', released via T-Series on 8 July. The romantic ballad, written by Rashmi Virag, is an Amaal Malik composition.

This song is another creative collaboration of the Malik brothers', who have previously worked on songs like 'Bol Do Na Zara', 'Main Hoon Hero Tera', 'Kaun Tujhe', 'Ghar Se Nikalte Hi' and 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon'.

The music video, co-directed by Trigger Happy and Daboo Malik, features Armaan alongside actor Mehreen Pirzada (seen in F2: Fun and Frustration and Pattas). DNA writes that the entire song was shot at home during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Armaan shared the song on social media

Armaan says this is his first project conceptualised, recorded and shot during lockdown.

"It's pretty tough to shoot good-looking footage from your home but we got the chance to be quite creative with it. It's very rare to find a duet that has been crafted like this in recent times," the 24-year-old singer says.

'Zara Thehro' was scheduled to drop on 6 July, but was delayed as its unveiling clashed with the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput-Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara. In a tweet, Armaan said that "as a mark of utmost respect" for Rajput, his team had collectively decided to postpone their song release.

Armaan recently released two English language singles 'Control' and 'next 2 me'.

Billboard reports that Armaan has been signed by American label Arista Records. The record company's roster also includes former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson.