Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill appeared in a number of music videos as well as guests in reality shows like Dance Deewane 3 and Bigg Boss OTT. Have a look at their last performance together.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were fondly called ‘Sidnaaz’ by their fans. Even though the two always remained “just friends” in the public eyes, their chemistry has always said the opposite. September 2 will mark a year of Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise. The actor suffered a heart attack at the age of 40. His tragic death has left a void in the hearts of millions of fans. People continue to celebrate the actor as they pull out heartwarming memories from his journey. But Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz’s last dance video remains a popular choice among fans.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill met during their stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Their individual journey has been quite remarkable. However, one of the show’s highlights was the bond between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz. After the show, the two together appeared in a number of music videos as well as guests in reality shows like Dance Deewane 3 and Bigg Boss OTT.

The rumoured couple appeared in a Love Special episode of Dance Deewane 3. Clips of their performance recirculate on social media time and again. In the video, Sidharth is seen decked up in a three-piece grey suit, while Shehnaaz looks stunning as ever in a navy blue gown. The two put up a dance performance, leaving the contestants as well as the judges in a frenzy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)



During the episode, when Madhuri Dixit asked Shehnaaz about her idol guy, pointing toward Sidharth, she said, “Mujhe yeh acha lagta hai (i like him).”

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s last music video together was Habit. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arko, the music captured tons of BTS moments of the sets wherein Sidharth and Shehnaaz are seen goofing around. Shehnaaz also released a solo titled Tu Yaheen Hai tribute to the actor. The actor-singer has beautifully poured out all her emotions into this beautiful track.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.