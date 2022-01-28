On Shruti Haasan's 36th birthday, here are glimpses of some of her most stylish looks.

Shruti Haasan turns a year older today, 28 January. The actor has won hearts with her marvellous performances in movies such as Krack, Vakeel Saab, Yevadu and Gabbar is Back. Born in 1986, Haasan - also a playback singer - appeared in several Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. She was last seen in SP Jananathan directorial Laabam. The actor is currently awaiting the release of Salaar. She will also be seen in Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming movie.

Shruti Haasan is very active on social media and often treats her fans with stylish pictures. The actor leaves no stone unturned to set new fashion trends. Haasan's style often mixes ethnic and modern outfits to create a vibrant look.

The Krack actress opted for a festive look with an emerald green saree in November last year. She chose to go with minimal makeup, contoured cheeks, eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner and nude lipstick. What added to her look was the small green bindi. She looked elegant in the picture and made her Instagram family swoon.

Haasan shared another glamorous monochrome picture last year in which she flaunted her goth look. The actor appeared drop-dead gorgeous as she posed with her long tresses front and centre.

Shruti Haasan looks stunning in this crop top with dragons printed on it. She paired the outfit with minimal accessories, giving style goals to her followers.

The Vakeel Saab actor stole hearts last year with this picture. She looked beautiful in a white saree coupled with a boatneck blouse and a bindi to add to the glamour.

Haasan once again showcased her love for sarees in this picture. She paired the outfit with a floral blouse and stylish long jhumkas.

In this picture, the actor can be seen wearing a chic pink dress and a crown on her head. The rustic chain neckpiece seems to enhance her beauty.

Apart from sharing stunning pictures, Shruti Haasan also shares inspirational quotes and videos related to music with her followers.