Actor Shahid Kapoor turns 41 today, 25 February. The Shaandaar actor has made a mark in Bollywood through several movies such as Haider, Jab We Met, Kabir Singh and Kaminey.

Kapoor was born on 25 February, 1981, to actor Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azim. He was a part of several music videos and advertisements for brands like Pepsi and Complan in the 1990s. He was also a background dancer in songs from Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Taal.

Shahid made his debut with the 2003 Ken Ghosh directorial Ishq Vishk. The actor made waves with his first film itself due to his fabulous dance skills. Since then, Kapoor has gone on strength to strength as an actor. His dancing skills continue to draw audiences into theatres and making him one of the best dancers in Hindi cinema today.

On his special day, here are some of the top dance tracks of Shahid Kapoor:

'Gustakh Dil' from Dil Maange More



This peppy dance track featured Shahid Kapoor grooving with Soha Ali Khan. The retro-style atmosphere of the song, along with Kapoor’s terrific dance moves, made it a favourite of viewers that year. The Haider actor channelled his inner Shammi Kapoor and sent many film lovers back to the 50s and 60s with his funky moves.

'Mauja Hi Mauja' from Jab We Met (2007):

Mika Singh’s energetic vocals met their match in Shahid Kapoor’s swag and style in this electrifying party track. The song became a chartbuster that year and was a constant at parties and dance floors. The typical Punjabi dance track was one of the top dance tracks in the year it was released.

'Aai Pappi' from Kismat Konnection (2008):

This cool dance track was tailor-made for Kapoor. The actor looked suave and charismatic in the video and executed every dance step effortlessly.

'Dhan Te Nan' from Kaminey (2009):



Vishal Bharadwaj’s Kaminey gave ample opportunity to Kapoor to break out of the chocolate-boy image he had been saddled with in earlier films. The gritty thriller featured Kapoor in a double role. One of his role was of a rough fixer who is looking to get rich quick, marking a far cry from his previous romantic roles. The film also featured the song 'Dhan Te Nan', which gave Kapoor a hit for the ages. Kapoor did full justice to Vishal Dadlani and Sukhwinder Singh’s energetic vocals, and gave his fans another chance to marvel at his dance skills.

'Pump It Up' from Chance Pe Dance (2010):



The whole film revolved around a dance competition, giving Kapoor ample scope to show off his skills. 'Pump It Up' sees the actor at his best, looking every bit the sleek and suave performer he is.

'Gandi Baat' from R…Rajkumar (2013):



Shahid Kapoor went full on ‘tapori’ in this masala entertainer. Looking a far cry from his usual cool and urbane avatar, the actor was the highlight of the thumping dance track. He even matched steps with ace dancer and choreographer Prabhu Deva in the song.

'Bismil' from Haider (2014):



Vishal Bharadwaj’s adaptation of Halmet featured Shahid Kapoor in the role of the indecisive, troubled protagonist. Bismil featured the actor narrating the story of his father’s murder. The narrative dance style was executed flawlessly by the actor in this tragic film.

'Gulaabo' from Shaandar (2015):

Amit Trivedi’s quirky track became a chartbuster due to Vishal Dadlani’s cool vocal and Kapoor’s sleek moves. The actor’s effortless energy and style in this song made it a favourite of his fans. The song also featured Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapoor.

Chitta Ve from Udta Punjab (2017):

Shahid Kapoor’s role of a drug-addled rock star grabbed all the eyeballs in this film. The actor unleashed the full bad-boy act in this song. The song became a chartbuster and won accolades for its unique composition.

Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in the film Jersey, a remake of the 2019 Telugu sports-drama of the same name. He will also appear in Ali Abbas Zafar’s adaptation of the French film Nuit Blanche.

