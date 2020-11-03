On Shah Rukh Khan's 55th birthday, Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up with wishes for actor
'Nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world,' said Shah Rukh Khan while thanking his fans for their wishes and love on his 55th birthday
Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood, celebrated his 55th birthday on 2 November. The occasion became all the more special when Dubai's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa lit up with his name.
SRK, who is also a co-owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), is currently in Dubai with his family for the ongoing event. The actor has been a brand ambassador for the city of Dubai since 2016.
The actor posted a picture posing in front of the world's tallest building (Burj Khalifa) that was lit and flashed, "Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan." He wrote he loved the gesture and his kids were "mighty impressed".
See the post
View this post on Instagram
It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai . Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!
Director Karan Johar shared a clip of Burj Khalifa playing a video of a few scenes from SRK's films to wish him on his birthday.
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday @iamsrk !! Love you !! May the lights shine on forever .... ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on
Gauri Khan's niece Alia Chhibba, who is also with SRK and family in Dubai, shared pictures on her Instagram stories from the actor's birthday celebrations. The pictures have Suhana and AbRam Khan, as well.
It is not the first time that Burj Khalifa lit up for the actor's birthday.
To my brother, the awesomely cool Mr. #MohamedAlabbar and @burjkhalifa @emaardubai. Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been. Love u Dubai. It’s my birthday and I’m the guest!
On Monday, SRK shared a video message on his Instagram where he thanked all his fans and followers for their love and wishes.
View this post on Instagram
hope to see you soon again. Stay safe... Love always! A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on
