Shah Rukh Khan turns 55: Kareena Kapoor, Farah Khan, Juhi Chawla, Mamata Banerjee wish actor

Popular actors from the Hindi film industry and beyond, politicians, sportspersons and his friends wished Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday.

FP Trending November 02, 2020 12:01:12 IST
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as Baadshah of Bollywood or King Khan, marks his 55th birthday today (2 November). 

He made his screen debut in 1992 with Deewana and has since then acted in many hit films, like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Mohabbatein (2000), Chak De! India (2007), Swades (2004), Chennai Express (2013), My Name is Khan (2010), and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001), among others.

Khan's frequent co-star in the '90s and 2000s and now co-producer, Juhi Chawla, said she will plant 500 saplings on this occasion.


Happy birthday @iamsrk .. the most valuable Antiques are old friends ♥️

Annually, his fans congregate outside his Mumbai home Mannat to celebrate his birthday. However, this year, due to the virus pandemic, the actor urged his fans to avoid crowds.

During a QnA 'Ask Me Anything' (#AskSRK) session on Twitter, Khan responded to a fan saying that physical distancing must be adhered to in order to contain COVID-19. "Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaarthodha door se yaar (This time, express your love from a distance, please)," he wrote.

Fans of the actor from all over the world came up with ingenious ways to celebrate the actor. While Khan's Peruvian fans brought in his birthday with a cake cutting ceremony, Twitter SRK clubs pledged to donate 5,555 COVID-19 kits to those in need, writes Pinkvilla.

