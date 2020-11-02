Shah Rukh Khan turns 55: Kareena Kapoor, Farah Khan, Juhi Chawla, Mamata Banerjee wish actor

Popular actors from the Hindi film industry and beyond, politicians, sportspersons and his friends wished Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as Baadshah of Bollywood or King Khan, marks his 55th birthday today (2 November).

He made his screen debut in 1992 with Deewana and has since then acted in many hit films, like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Mohabbatein (2000), Chak De! India (2007), Swades (2004), Chennai Express (2013), My Name is Khan (2010), and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001), among others.

Popular actors from the Hindi film industry and beyond, politicians, sportspersons and his friends wished him on social media

Warmest birthday greetings to @iamsrk. Wish you good health and all the success in life, my charming brother. Wish you all the success in your future endeavours. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 2, 2020

Khan's frequent co-star in the '90s and 2000s and now co-producer, Juhi Chawla, said she will plant 500 saplings on this occasion.

I plant 500 trees for #ShahRukh on his birthday for #CauveryCalling

From co-star, co-producer to co-owner ....dotted with much laughter and some tears, it's been a long, colourful & eventful journey Happy Birthday @iamsrk@ishafoundation — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 2, 2020

One gaze, one smile, one gesture - a million feelings in a million hearts. Wishing the true king of romance @iamsrk a very happy birthday from the #Dharma family❤️#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/ZOVfp40v75 — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) November 2, 2020

Happy birthday to the King of Romance, @iamsrk ! You have always whole heartedly supported para athletes and so many other social causes, making you a gem of a person. Wishing you all the happiness and best of health!#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/ofLjsXk8KX — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) November 2, 2020

Happy Birthday @iamsrk ♥️So many precious memories of working with you in Fan that I hold very close to my heart . Hate that my character had to friendzone you though . Wish you the best . Love pic.twitter.com/N8pNbCvgHF — Shriya Pilgaonkar (@ShriyaP) November 2, 2020

Happiest bday ⁦@iamsrk⁩ !! Sending a big hug to the most charming coactor ever!! Loads of love to you n the bests always. pic.twitter.com/jbkOFglqhp — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) November 2, 2020

Birthday greetings to Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the man popularly known as 'King Khan'. Wishing him lots of success and happiness always.@iamsrk #HappyBirthdaySRK #ShahRukhKhanBirthday #ShahRukhKham #birthdaywishes pic.twitter.com/FbXZVo0v1v — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) November 2, 2020

Happy birthday dear @iamsrk Thank you for all the passion, melodies and entertainment over the decades wishing you best of health and scripts tons of love #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/5L9mYVCmTk — sonalikulkarni (@sonalikulkarni) November 2, 2020

Wishing the Don of Bollywood @iamsrk a very very happy birthday! ✨#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/yaCbd9PZQ4 — Isha Koppikar (@ishakonnects) November 2, 2020

Here’s wishing the one and only king ,the true baadshah @iamsrk a very happy birthday!!! ❤️❤️ wishing you a day filled with lots of happiness and lots of love and fabulous year ahead!! #foreverfan pic.twitter.com/WKi6utbiP4 — Priyamani Raj (@priyamani6) November 2, 2020

Annually, his fans congregate outside his Mumbai home Mannat to celebrate his birthday. However, this year, due to the virus pandemic, the actor urged his fans to avoid crowds.

During a QnA 'Ask Me Anything' (#AskSRK) session on Twitter, Khan responded to a fan saying that physical distancing must be adhered to in order to contain COVID-19. "Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar…thodha door se yaar (This time, express your love from a distance, please)," he wrote.

Fans of the actor from all over the world came up with ingenious ways to celebrate the actor. While Khan's Peruvian fans brought in his birthday with a cake cutting ceremony, Twitter SRK clubs pledged to donate 5,555 COVID-19 kits to those in need, writes Pinkvilla.