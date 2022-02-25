On Sanya Malhotra's birthday, a glance through actor's Instagram gallery
On Sanya Malhotra's birthday, here are some moments when she stunned in a saree:
The lovely and talented Pagglait actress Sanya Malhotra turns 26 today, 25 February.
Since her debut in Dangal (2016), the bubbly actress has been consistently acting in several interesting movies. Among which, Meenakshi Sundareshwar is her latest Netflix release.
Known for her charming persona, this Bollywood actress keeps sharing gorgeous photos on Instagram that are an absolute visual delight for fans. She can rock western and Indian outfits with equal ease.
On the special occasion of the Ludo-actress, here are some moments when she stunned in a saree:
-Sanya Malhotra looks vibrant in this purple coloured saree that she teamed with a traditional choker and earrings. Hair tied in a bun with 'gajra' accentuated her look.
-The Badhai Ho star dazzles in this shimmer emerald green saree which she accessorised with emerald earrings and a 'bindi'.
-How elegant Sanya Malhotra looks in this light pink, checkered cotton saree! She teamed this ethnic wear with tribal jewellery.
-Sanya Malhotra surely knows how to effortlessly don a saree with minimal accessories and makeup. Here she can be seen flaunting a simple chiffon saree with aplomb.
-Yet again, Sanya Malhotra draped the six yard saree with such grace and poise, as can be seen in this beautiful photo. She looks like a breath of fresh air in the light green chiffon saree.
-Looking like a pure beauty in black, Sanya Malhotra looks serene in this black saree. A purple gajra laced around her neatly tied bun imparts a soft touch to her beauty.
also read
Watch: The Fame Game trailer sees Madhuri Dixit-Nene stuck in pitfalls of stardom
The Fame Game also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Lakshvir Saran, Muskkaan Jaferi, Manav Kaul, Suhasini Muley among others.
Randeep Hooda dons a turban for his upcoming Netflix film CAT; see first-look poster
Taking to his Instagram handle, Randeep Hooda recently announced his upcoming Netflix film CAT. Here is the actor's first look from the upcoming film.
Randhir Kapoor Birthday: Unmissable family photos of the veteran actor
On the special occasion of the actor's birthday, here are some endearing family pictures that must not be missed.