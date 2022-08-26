Today, the talented actress has turned a year older, and to celebrate her special day, let’s take a look at some of the shows in which Rubina Dilaik nailed her performance.

Rubina Dilaik is regarded as one of the strong-headed television actresses of all time. She began her journey by participating in beauty pageants and winning Miss Shimla in 2006 and Miss North India Pageant in 2008. Rubina gradually entered the television industry and won hearts with her performance in Chhoti Bahu. While Chhoti Bahu put her into the limelight, it was Colors TV’s Shakti: Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki that brought her long-due credit and fame. She even lifted the trophy of the most-talked-about reality show Bigg Boss season 14. Today, the talented actress has turned a year older, and to celebrate her special day, let’s take a look at some of the shows in which Rubina Dilaik nailed her performance.

1. Chhoti Bahu

Chhoti Bahu marked Dilaik’s television debut in 2008. The actress played the role of Radhika, a true devotee of Lord Krishna, who was madly in love with Dev. The show premiered on Zee TV.

2. Punar Vivah- Ek Nayi Umeed

Punar Vivah-Ek Nayi Umeed was premiered on Zee TV in 2013 and it replaced Punar Vivah. The daily soap also featured Karan Grover in the lead role along with Rubina Dilaik. The story revolved around two lovers Raj Jakhotia and Divya Malhotra (played by Karan Grover and Rubina Dilaik), who were separated by circumstances.

3. Jeannie Aur Juju

Jeannie Aur Juju premiered in 2012 and went off-air in 2014. This fantasy sitcom was aired on SAB TV. Giaa Manek was replaced by Rubina Dilaik for the role of Jeannie in the show.

4. Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki was featured on Colors TV. Dilaik played the role of a trans-woman in the show and received widespread appreciation for her performance. This cutting-edge drama series went off the air in 2021. Along with Rubina Dilaik, the show also starred Vivian Dsena.

5. Bigg Boss 14

Rubina Dilaik won the 14th season of Bigg Boss and became a household name. This reality show was hosted by Salman Khan and featured some of the popular faces on TV including Aly Goni and late actress Sonali Phogat.

