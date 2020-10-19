On My Block actor Danny Ramirez joins Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Disney Plus series will see Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles of Falcon and Winter Soldier, respectively, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Upcoming actor Danny Ramirez, best known for films like Assassination Nation and Netflix series On My Block, has joined the cast of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, character details of who Ramirez will play is being kept under wraps, but it will be a pivotal role.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities – and their patience – in Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Daniel Bruhl and Emily VanCamp will also return to star as the scheming villain Zemo and the spy Sharon Carter, respectively.

VanCamp made her MCU debut in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier as Sharon, the grandniece of Captain America's (Chris Evans) former love interest, Agent Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).

The actor also went on to star in Avengers: Civil War (2016), in which German star Bruhl appeared as Zemo.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also has universe newcomer Wyatt Russell on board.

Directed by Kari Skogland and written by Malcolm Spellman, the series will arrive next year.

Ramirez will next be seen in the highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick.