From 'Tum Se Hi' to 'Taare Ginn,' looking at most popular tracks of Mohit Chauhan

Mohit Chauhan, one of Bollywood's most famous singers, celebrates his birthday today. 11 March. Over the years, numerous songs by the indie-pop musician have captured the hearts of millions of people.

Chauhan was also a vocalist for the band Silk Route in the early stages of his career; their first album, Boondein, was released in 1998 and featured the hit songs Dooba Dooba and Pehchan. In the year 2002, the singer began his career in the film industry with the song Pehli Nazar Me Dari Thi from the film Road. He shot to great success in 2006 with Rang De Basanti's track Khoon Chala. Since then, the singer has managed to give listeners hits after hits.

On his birthday, let's take a look at some of his popular songs

'Tum Se Hi' (2007):

Imtiaz Ali's film Jab We Met, as well as music, were both extremely successful. Tum Se Hi, one of the most iconic songs from the film, features Chauhan's voice. Irshad Kamil wrote the lyrics, while Pritam composed the music of this soothing romantic track.

'Is This love' (2008):

This sweet romantic duet by Shreya Ghoshal and Mohit Chauhan will remind you of what it was like to fall in love for the first time. Composed by Pritam for the film Kismat Connection, the song remains integral to any romantic playlist.

'Masakali' (2009):

Mohit Chauhan's voice and AR Rahman's composition made this track one of the top hits of 2009. The quirky and expressive track from the movie Delhi-6 remains so popular that a remake of it, released in 2020, was much criticised by audiences and musicians alike.

'Sadda Haq' (2011):

While Ranbir Kapoor delivered a stellar performance in Rockstar, the songs of this film were a driving force also behind its success. Mohit Chauhan gave vocals for nine of the film's songs, from soulful tracks like Kun Faaya Kun to the fun-filled Haawa Hawaa. The most memorable song of the exceptional album remains Sadda Haq, which became an anthem for youngsters. The song also earned Chauhan a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer-Male.

'Taare Ginn' (2020):

This sweet, romantic track from Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara, was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Mohit Chauhan. The song was all about young love and how a budding romance can make someone feel. Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the lyrics and A.R Rahman composed the music of this track.

Here's wishing the talented singer a great year ahead.

