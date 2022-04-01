On Mahhi Vij's 40th birthday, a glance through television actress' family photo album
Mahhi Vij married Jay Bhanushali in 2010
Mahhi Vij, one of the most popular faces of the television industry turns 40 on 1 April. The actress is married to Jay Bhanushali, and the two have a three-year-old daughter named Tara Bhanushali.
The couple is also foster parents to two little kids - Rajveer and Khushi. Mahhi Vij's heartwarming pictures of her family on social media are a treat for fans.
On the special occasion of the Balika Vadhu actor's birthday, let's check out some of her adorable family photos:
-The telly star has embraced parenthood with aplomb. This photo shows the stunning actress enjoying some quality time with her family.
-On Tara's second birthday, Mahhi Vij posted this cute photo. She also expressed how blessed she felt to be a mother.
This short video of Mahhi Vij and her family wishing Eid Mubarak to all her fans was adorable.
The Balika Vadhu star can be seen all geared up for Christmas with her family in this adorable photo.
-Mahhi Vij dropped this heart-melting photo of herself with Tara and Jay Bhanushali last year and received lots of love and blessings from her fans.
- The Lal Ishq actor can be seen posing happily with her husband and daughter in this photo. What a perfect frame-worthy photo of the family!
-Take a look at this happy photo of the actor walking hand-in-hand with her daughter. Along with the photos, Vij penned down a heartfelt note saying that her daughter is everything to her.
Three generations in one frame- Mahhi Vij can be seen getting a head massage from her mother when she does the same to her daughter.
Wishing Mahhi Vij a lovely year ahead filled with happiness and success.
