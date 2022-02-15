On Kavita Kaushik's birthday, a glimpse of her Instagram profile

Kavita Kaushik, the svelte actress is one of the very familiar faces in the Hindi television industry. The actress shot to fame with her immensely loved TV series F.I.R. and continues to be a popular star. Her gorgeous photos on her Instagram account - be it from her yoga routine or vacations - are extremely lovely and inspiring.

As the telly beauty turns 41 this year, let's browse through her bewitching photo gallery:

- Dressed in black, Kavita Kaushik looked glamorous as she posed alluringly on a swing.

- The actress is a big champion of being comfortable in your skin. She shared the photo mentioning that it is alright to be flabby. She looks stunning in this polka-dotted blue and white attire.

- The Kutumb-actress dropped this super hot photo wearing a leopard printed bikini and captioned it as 'unfiltered to care'.

- The actress looked fabulous in these photos as she posed in red and white saree.

- Kavita Kaushik looks dreamy in this pink outfit as she blissfully enjoys a day out on the beach.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZQ3M2cqI8G

- The ex-Bigg Boss participant is an avid yoga lover. This 'rajakapotasana' pose is testimony to her discipline.

- Another inspiring photo of her exhibiting a complex yogic posture that will certainly motivate people.

- Kaushik is uninhibited with her choices as well as her body. How effortlessly she could be seen donning a bikini and striking this pose on the beach.