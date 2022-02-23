Karan Singh Grover married Bipasha Basu in 2016

Karan Singh Grover, the Bollywood actor who shot to fame with the TV series Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai, turns 40 today, 23 February. Married to Bipasha Basu since 2016, the duo have been one of the hottest couples in B-town.

On the special occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at some of the lovely photos of the sweet celebrity couple:

-Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu looked simply stunning as they walked hand in hand at one of the Lakme Fashion Weeks.

-Known for their cute 'monkey love', a phrase frequently used by them, the stunning couple often shares adorable photos on social media and gives fans a glimpse of their fun-filled, love life. Like these sunkissed, beach photos captioned as 'Roasted monkeys', for instance.

-Grover shared a heartfelt post on karwa chauth along with this gorgeous photo of themselves, to express how grateful he is to be Basu's husband.

-Sharing a cute photo from Maldives vacation, Grover wrote 'ever wondered how monkeys would look like during hydrotherapy'

-Another beautiful photo of the couple relaxing against the serene aqua green sea backdrop in Maldives. They are absolutely in love with life and each other.

-Grover never loses a chance to enjoy festivals together with Basu. Here the gorgeous couple can be seen celebrating Vijaya Dashami during Durga Puja.

-Twinning in red and black, sitting on the kitchen counter, the dashing couple is looking like pure love as they romantically look at each other.

-The uber cool couple got featured in the cover photo of the Fab Look magazine. Grover looked dapper and Basu looked jaw-droppingly beautiful.