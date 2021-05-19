Jr NTR requests fans to not celebrate his birthday amid COVID-19 crisis: 'Stay home, follow local lockdown rules'
Jr NTR, who turns 38 tomorrow, urged his fans to show solidarity with those in need during COVID-19 second wave.
South superstar Jr NTR will be celebrating his 38th birthday tomorrow, 20 May.
The actor, who is currently in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus , has appealed to his fans to not celebrate his birthday on a grand scale and instead stay at home and follow lockdown rules.
Every year, his fans celebrate his birthday on a huge scale. There are massive celebrations throughout Tamil Nadu. But this year, the actor has himself made ‘a humble appeal’ to his fans to stay indoors.
Here is the post
A humble appeal 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vzEtODgtEf
— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 19, 2021
On 10 May, Jr NTR has tested positive for coronavirus . Post which, he and his entire family isolated themselves and are following all the protocols.
Jr NTR is currently working on SS Rajamouli’s RRR which also stars Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and others. The film will be released in five languages namely Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on 13 October. Jr NTR plays Komaram Bheem in the much-awaited movie, set in the 1920s.
The team of RRR, including Jr NTR, recently came together for a video urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The stars also urged their fans and followers to follow the standard protocol for safety from the coronavirus .
Jr NTR will also be working with director Koratala Siva for a film in the social drama genre. It is expected to be released on 29 April, 2022. The two will be coming together again after their collaboration on Janatha Garage.
