On Jaya Bachchan's birthday, son Abhishek wishes actress with throwback photo
Hrithik Roshan, Neetu Kapoor, Esha Deol and Farah Khan are among the others who wished Jaya Bachchan on her birthday.
Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan is celebrating her 73rd birthday today, 9 April. On the special occasion, Abhishek Bachchan wished his mother by posting a rare throwback picture on social media. Pouring his heart out, he captioned the picture as, "Happy birthday माँ। Love you."
Check it out here
Hrithik Roshan, who shares a close bond with Abhishek and the whole Bachchan family, also wished Jaya in the comment section. He wrote, "Happy birthday, Jaya aunty," with 2 hug emoticons.
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya's granddaughter Navya Naveli dropped hearts in the comment section and wrote, "Stealing this". Neetu Kapoor, Esha Deol, and Farah Khan are among the other celebrities who commented on Abhishek’s post to wish the Guddi actor.
Jaya Bachchan made her film debut as a teenager in Satyajit Ray's Mahanagar which released in 1963. She went on to play many memorable roles in iconic films like Zanjeer, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Silsila among others and established herself as a leading star of her time. After marriage with Big B and the birth of their children, she restricted working in films.
Currently busy with politics, she has been away from the big screen for a long time. She was last seen in a cameo alongside Big B in Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor-starrer Ki & Ka in 2016.
On the other hand, Abhishek's latest film The Big Bull released on Disney+Hotstar on 8 April. It is inspired by the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta. He also has director Sujoy Ghosh-backed thriller Bob Biswas and Dasvi co-starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.
