Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur to star in upcoming social comedy Dasvi; share first looks

Dasvi, also starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, went on floors today, announced makers.

Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur have come on board for a social comedy titled Dasvi. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav, went on floors on Monday.

Debutant director Tushar Jalota will helm Dasvi from a script penned by Ritesh Shah, known for Pink and Batla House.

"From the makers of Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium and Bala, comes a hilarious social comedy Dasvi starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur," a note from the makers read.

Bachchan, 45, took to Instagram and shared his first look from the film as Ganga Ram Chaudhary.

The poster features the Ludo star sporting a rugged look with a salt-and-pepper beard, standing against a backdrop of a scorecard.

"Dasvi shoot begins," Bachchan captioned the picture.

The film is presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films. Within hours of Bachchan's poster, actress Yami Gautam shared her first look from the film. Gautam will play a police officer named Jyoti Jaiswal. Nimrat Kaur, also featuring in Dasvi, shared her first look poster as well.

See the posts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

Just a few hours after Abhishek’s post, Yami Gautam shared her look from the film. The actor will be seen as cop Jyoti Jaiswal in Dasvi. The last one to give a sneak-peek into her character was Nimrat Kaur, whose character in the film is called Bimla Devi

Apart from Dasvi, Bachchan will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh-backed thriller Bob Biswas and The Big Bull, inspired by the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

(With inputs from agencies)