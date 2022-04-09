A look at Jaya Bachchan's family images on her birthday

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan celebrates her 74th birthday today, 9 April. Being a flag bearer of supporting natural style of acting, the iconic and strong woman has been an inspiration for many. Jaya Bachchan is currently a member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and has been serving four terms since 2004.

On the acting career front, Jaya Bachchan made her debut at the age of 15 with Satyajit Ray’s Bengali film, Mahanagar, following which it was no turning back for her. From Guddi in 1971 to Ki & Ka in 2016, Jaya Bachchan has been phenomenal in her work.

On 3 June in 1973, she got married to actor Amitabh Bachchan and are proud parents of actor Abhishek Bachchan and columnist Shweta Bachchan. They are also doting grandparents of Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan. Amitabh and Jaya are parents-in-law of actress Aishwarya Rai and businessman Nikkhil Nanda.

On the occasion of her grandmother's birthday, Navya Naveli Nanda posted an adorable wish for the actor-politician. She took to her Instagram stories and shared a vintage picture of her 'nani', which is from one of her classic films. She further captioned the picture saying, "Happy Birthday Nani", along with a heart emoticon.

Abhishek Bachchan too posted a black and white image of his mother and wished her a happy birthday.

Find the post here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcHzmcMLlUQ

As Jaya Bachchan celebrates her birthday, here are some adorable images of the Bachchan family. Let's take a look at them:

On the occasion of Holi, Amitabh Bachchan shared a bunch of pictures with his wife Jaya Bachchan, where he is seen anointing his wife's forehead with a gulaal teeka.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbPMpF3B5R5

On Mother's Day last year, Abhishek Bachchan shared an old image of the mother-son duo and the picture certainly speaks volume of their intense bonding.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B__573QJ3bo

To toast his parents' anniversary, the Bob Biswas actor wished the lovely couple with a vintage image from their younger days.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA9gCwPpaE6

This family photo was shared by Aishwarya Rai on the occasion of New Year, where could be seen enjoying to their fullest.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJehmvYJkPV

Shweta Nanda shared a post where the mother, daughter and granddaughter are seen sitting together and posing for a picture.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaMqSzyMl4a

Here are a few more family photographs of the Bachchans:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CV46G7NIJq3

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWD0ItIMWK8

For the unversed, Jaya Bachchan is a recipient of Padma Shri and has earned nine Filmfare Awards and several other accolades to her name. She is one of the most respected and loved actresses of all time of the Indian cinema.

